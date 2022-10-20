Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costumes and Goofy Poem Will Get You Into the Halloween Spirit

Jennifer Garner is getting into the spooky spirit! The actress shared an adorably clever video on Instagram, dressed in ghostly garb while delivering a Halloween poem.

Garner appears as two different "ghostesses" in the clip, along with her dog, Birdie, who is also dressed as a ghost in a hilariously shredded pillowcase. The actress' first look is positively witchy -- a purple and black outfit with a jet black wig -- and the second, a classically ghostly tattered white ensemble.

"Three little ghostesses, sitting on postesses, eating buttered toastesses. Greasing their fistesses, up to their wristesses. Oh, what beastesses to make such feastesses!" Garner playfully recites while snacking on "buttered toastesses."

Garner's pal Holly Robinson Peete hit the comments with a Ghostbusters shoutout, writing: "Who you gonna call?? Brilliant sis."

Back in 2019, Garner told ET that Halloween prep had been getting "harder" each year as her kids grow. The 50-year-old star shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"I mean, I remember one year when I talked both my girls into dressing up as pigs, and they were so cute!" Garner recalled. "And now they would be like, 'No, mom, ohmygosh, no!'"

As the family adjusts to a new normal with Affleck now married to Jennifer Lopez, the co-parents are planning how to balance the upcoming holiday season with their kids.

"They have to sort things out with both sets of kids and their exes, but they would love to have all the kids together with them as one big family and are working on that now," the source says. "Christmas is one of [Lopez's] favorite holidays, so she’s really excited."

Garner, the source tells ET, "is happy for Ben and likes that he is so happy," adding that the actress "wishes him nothing but the best and has moved on and is happy in her own relationship." Garner is currently dating businessman John Miller.

Noted the source, "There is no bad blood."