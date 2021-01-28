Jennifer Garner Posts a Travel 'Memorial' Video Amid COVID-19

Jennifer Garner is reminiscing on her pre-pandemic travels. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a compilation video of herself in airports and on airplanes before having to quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Set to sad instrumental music, a casually dressed Garner happily dances, skips, talks on the phone, and giggles on many different trips to the airport in the video. She's also seen sleeping and smiling on planes, before the video fades to black-and-white.

"Travel: A Memorial (aka Tight Jeans: Goodbye Forever)," Garner quipped in the caption.

Diane Keaton left crying laughing emojis in the comment section, while Kimberly Williams Paisley said the video gave her "all the feels."

The throwback travel video came after Garner shared a photo with Judy Greer, who she starred alongside in the 2004 flick 13 Going on 30.

In the sweet selfie both Garner and Greer smile underneath their masks as they spend time together.

"Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room. I love @missjudygreer. #TeamJG," Garner captioned the pic. "p.s. Hey, JG -- remember how I said I wasn’t going to post you? Sorry, but you’re cute."

"No one is cuter than YOU!!!!" Greer commented.

