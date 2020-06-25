Jennifer Aniston's Wrist Tattoo: The Possible Meaning Behind '11 11'

Jennifer Aniston fans were thrilled to get a closer look at the 51-year-old actress' tattoo when she participated in a mini Friends reunion with Lisa Kudrow earlier this week. Now, there appears to be an explanation behind the "11 11" inked on her left wrist.

Aniston was first spotted with the tattoo in 2018, and a source tells People that the "very spiritual" star finds the numbers to be good luck.

“The number 11 is also special to her because of her birthday and Norman,” the source says. Aniston's Welsh Corgie-Terrier named Norman died in 2011, and her birthday is on Feb. 11.

The possible reason behind the wrist tattoo holds up as Aniston also has "Norman" inked on her right foot in honor of her late pet.

James Devaney/GC Images

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, Aniston's ex-husbands, Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, have numerous tattoos all over their bodies. Like the actress, Theroux also has two tattoos dedicated to his dogs that have died, which are prominently located on his back.

Here's a look at her ex's ink: