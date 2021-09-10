Jennifer Aniston Tears Up As One of the First Guests on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Final Season

Jennifer Aniston is having all the feels when she steps out onto The Ellen DeGeneres Show set for what might be the last time. The Morning Show star was the first-ever guest on the program in 2003, and is now one of the first guests on Ellen's final season.

Visibly emotional and teary-eyed in a promo clip, Aniston hugs DeGeneres before grabbing for the tissues. "What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional, god dang it," Aniston says as she wipes away her tears. "It's just, you know I haven't been out in a long time, guys. Like, maybe two years. I'm almost not kidding."

Aniston reveals to DeGeneres, "The last time I was on a soundstage doing a talk show was here, hosting your show."

The 52-year-old actress, who is on Tuesday's show, shares that she's been on Ellen a whopping 19 times.

Aniston isn't the only big star to join DeGeneres for premiere week, which kicks off Monday, Sept. 13. Jimmy Kimmel, Tiffany Haddish, Kim Kardashian West, Imagine Dragons, and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio will all be on the show.

In a sneak peek of Monday's episode, DeGeneres, dressed in an all-pink outfit, is thrilled to have a vaccinated, masked-up live audience. "For those of you tuning in for the very first time, I'm Ellen. Don't get too attached, this is my last season," she jokes. "This is my last first show, which means this is my last first time I will walk out here, and it's my last first monologue, and it's the last first time I'm going to mention my last first time."