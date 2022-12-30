Jenna Ortega's Viral 'Wednesday' Dance Recreated by Figure Skater Kamila Valieva -- and She Nails It

There's a new undisputed champion to Jenna Ortega's viral Wednesday dance, and it's 16-year-old Kamila Valieva!

The Russian Olympic figure skater channeled her inner Wednesday Adams earlier this week when she competed in the Russian Figure Skating Championships. Valieva scored a silver medal in the senior championships but fans felt she put forth a gold medal-worthy performance when she nailed the dance from the fourth episode of the hit Netflix show that's now gone global.

Valieva pulled off every single detail, from the pigtails and black ruffled dress to the dark makeup and grim mood. In fact, throughout the entire performance the young figure skater did not flash a smile, even when she was presented with a bouquet of roses following her stellar performance.

To bring the entire thing full circle, Valieva also went with The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" track for her performance, the same song featured in Wednesday's routine at the Rave'N dance at Nevermore Academy.

What's more, Valieva also included Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary" to close out her performance. "Bloody Mary's" the track being used to recreate the viral dance on TikTok, which has been recreated by Lady Gaga herself as well as by Camila Cabello, Jenna Dewan and Lisa Rinna, among many others.

During an interview on Still Watching Netflix, one of the streaming service's official YouTube channels, Ortega, 20, revealed she had reservations about the routine.

"I actually felt really insecure about this," the young actress said while watching the dance sequence alongside co-stars Emma Myers, who plays Enid, and Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler. "I choreographed that myself and I think it's very obvious that I'm not a dancer or choreographer."

"No, it's amazing!" Doohan argued, while Myers earlier shared that the scene is one of her favorites of the series.

Ortega also revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that when Wednesday director Tim Burton came to her with the idea about choreographing the dance herself. She said she was all for it, until she wasn't.

"And I had not gone over it at all," she revealed. "I was kicking myself. I felt like such a fool, I was like, 'I'm not a dancer.' And then on the day I thought, 'Alright, well, let's just see what happens.'"