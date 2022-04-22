Jenna Dewan Recalls the Time She Kissed Ricky Martin

Jenna Dewan is opening up about her kiss with Ricky Martin on the set for one of his music videos. As it turned out, there was a bit of a dust-up... literally!

The 41-year-old model, dancer, budding actress and mother of two shared some of the juicy details during her Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with Ellen's sidekick, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, filling in as the guest host.

tWitch, a renowned dancer, landed on the topic after the two shared their long friendship and prior history as fellow dancers. That's when tWitch asked Dewan to reveal some of the more interesting things that have happened to her as an acclaimed dancer herself.

Dewan brought up her 2003 kiss with the Puerto Rican singer for his "Juramento" music video, featuring a gang of Ricky Martin clones fighting to dance with her. And, with a California desert serving as the video's backdrop, nature inadvertently came into play.

"I had to kiss Ricky, which was wonderful," Dewan began her story. "I was very happy about that, except there was a dust storm happening and a tornado was forming behind us. We're on this rotating stage trying to dance and have this kiss, and they're like, 'Hurry, hurry, hurry. There's a tornado behind you!' Meanwhile, my feet from dancing all day are melted into the shoes."

Dewan dubbed the entire scenario "insane" but said, in the end, it all worked out. So much so, even the dust storm made it into the video! "That's just the life of music videos," she quipped.

Earlier this year, Dewan recalled another memorable moment in her professional dancing career. She took to Instagram to reminisce about her time as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson.

Dewan posted a set of photos and a message for the "Rhythm Nation" singer, in which Dewan said the singer allowed her to live out one of her "biggest dreams."