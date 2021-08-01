Jeffree Star Addresses Wild Kanye West Affair Rumor: 'This Whole Thing Is Really Funny'

Jeffree Star is setting the record straight on the wild internet rumor that he had an affair with Kanye West.

In a new video, titled "Addressing the Kanye Situation," that was posted to his YouTube page on Thursday, the beauty guru vehemently denied the allegation. "Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny," he exclaimed.

Amid reports that Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, are headed toward a breakup, rumors started swirling this week that the rapper cheated on the mother of his four children with Jeffree. It all began when TikTok user Ava Louise claimed, "This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye's been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known for awhile."

"So I'm scrolling on the internet and I read the dumbest s**t I think I've ever read my entire life," Jeffree recalled, of seeing his name on various news sites and trending on Twitter. "And the headline reads, 'Kanye West Might Be Sleeping With Jeffree Star.' I can't."

He added, "I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok and it went 'viral.' I'm like, 'How did we even get to this moment?' How would that even be made up? Because we both live in the same state?" Jeffree and Kanye both own homes in Hidden Hills, California, and Wyoming.

While there's no truth to the Kanye-Jeffree rumors, it appears the rapper has been having marital trouble with Kim. A source told ET earlier this week that Kim "has considered" divorcing Kanye, and that their marriage counseling hasn't made "much headway." The two share four kids together, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

"She knows what's best for her and their kids, so if things ended she would want them to end amicably so they can co-parent together as best as possible," the source said of Kim. "They have been living separate lives for months, so any issues they're having aren't a surprise to Kim’s family or friends. Kanye has been wanting to make it work, and Kim has tried for so long."

"Kanye and Kim have been trying to save their marriage but it's been difficult when he acts out," adds the source. "She is focused on raising her kids and making sure they're in a safe, stable environment. She has felt overwhelmed trying to take care of him too."

