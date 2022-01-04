Jeff Lewis Says 5-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Threatened to Cut Ties With Him Over Radio Mentions

Jeff Lewis is dealing with a lot of personal drama in his family right now. The 51-year-old radio host of SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live spoke on Monday's show about a recent exchange he had with his 5-year-old daughter, Monroe, for which he blames on his ex, Gage Edward.

Edward and Lewis have been co-parenting Monroe since they split in 2019, and have struggled with their daughter's schooling. In September 2019, Lewis revealed that Monroe had been expelled from her Montessori school after he had made several disparaging comments about the school and parents on the air.

Now it seems that Lewis is once again responsible for Monroe's schooling issues. He noted during the broadcast that there was a report circulating that Monroe was denied access to a private school due to the omicron variant's wide-reaching impact.

"That is simply not true," he said. "She was denied access to that private school before the holiday super spreader, so they had other reasons for that. They already hated me."

He added that his ex is "less than thrilled" about their daughter's school issues and said that he recently received a difficult phone call from Monroe. Lewis shared that Monroe expressed fears of nuns and noted that she did not want to go to Catholic school. He explained that Monroe saw some nuns dressed in their habits and found them to be frightening.

"And that was a good time when Gage thought he should tell her that I've been talking about her on the radio and that as a result, she's not going to be admitted to certain schools and that she's going to have to go a Catholic school with nuns," Lewis said, sarcastically. "So she called me, actually crying. And I said, 'Well, Daddy went to Catholic school and it was a pretty good experience, but you don't have anything to be afraid of.'"

But Lewis' reassurances didn't not calm his daughter.

"She was pretty mad and I wasn't expecting her to say this to me so young. I was expecting her to say this to me when she was a teenager. But she said, if I continue to talk about her on the radio that she will not see me until she's a grown up," he shared.

Lewis said he got off the phone and texted his ex, asking Edward not to speak disparagingly about him to their daughter.

"Literally half my life I'm mad at Gage, but my daughter would never know it," he said about choosing not to voice his frustrations at his ex in front of Monroe. "It was hard because she was so upset and then I'm not going to see her until Tuesday, so I can't really reason with her."

As for the school drama, Lewis isn't overly concerned with his daughter's options.

"Look, I want a good education for my daughter and I think there's a lot of options out there," he said. "And I think that if they choose not to admit her, that's fine, we're going to find the right school for her."