Jeff Garlin Returning to TV in 'Never Have I Ever' Following 'The Goldbergs' Exit

According to Deadline, "Garlin will portray Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever."

During season 9 of The Goldbergs, Garlin faced complaints about his behavior on set, which resulted in HR investigations into various allegations about his conduct.

Amid the controversy, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Garlin denied that he'd been fired from the ABC sitcom, but acknowledged that "HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set." Those investigations, he said, were due to him saying "something silly and offensive," which he does not believe created an unsafe work atmosphere.

"As a comedian, if somebody is offended by what I say I, all I can say is, I’m sorry. Okay? I have never physically come at anyone, for any reason, so that I find terribly confusing and untrue," he said. "... Whoever it is that feels this way has it out for me. That’s my true belief. I would never physically put myself to someone. And I would never hatefully say something to anyone."

Garlin ended up departing the series halfway through season 9, but ABC continued to showcase his character with the help of body doubles and special effects. Later, the showrunners announced that they would kill off Garlin's character ahead of the season 10 premiere.

Season 4 of Never Have I Ever will debut in 2023.