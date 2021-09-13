Jeff Bridges Says Cancer Is in Remission, Reveals He Also Had COVID-19

Jeff Bridges shared positive news following his lymphoma diagnosis last October. The 71-year-old actor shared on his website on Monday that his cancer is now in remission.

"The 9" x 12" mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble," he wrote.

However, he also revealed that he contracted COVID-19 in January along with his wife, Susan, though they've since recovered.

"My COVID is in the rearview mirror," he wrote. "COVID kicked my a** pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated & feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with Long Haulers. Maybe that's the cause of my quick improvement."

Bridges said he's been working out with a therapist, and he's been able to get off needing oxygen assistance while walking.

"The sound it makes reminds me of Darth Vader," he joked.

On a more serious note, Bridges said his goal was to be able to walk his 35-year-old daughter, Haley, down the aisle at her wedding and do the father-daughter dance without the oxygen assistance, which he achieved.

Meanwhile, in a previous website update he wrote in March that he said he withheld from fans until he got better, he shared he was definitely struggling with the COVID-19 symptoms.

"Sue spends 5 days in the hospital. Me…? I'm there 5 weeks," he wrote at the time. "The reason I'm there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo. My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake."

"But ... here's the weird deal," he continued. "While I had moments of tremendous pain (screaming singing, a sort of moaning song all through the night) getting close to the Pearly Gates, all in all, I felt happy and joyous most of the time. This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift — LIFE IS BRIEF AND BEAUTIFUL. LOVE IS ALL AROUND US, AND AVAILABLE AT ALL TIMES."

Last October, Bridges thanked all of his fans for their support amid his health battle.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of precociousness & gratitude & good old fashion [sic] love & lots of it, big time," Bridges wrote. "I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, & man I appreciate it. It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus."

"This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence," he added. "I'm realizing if I have sh*t to share, now's the time."