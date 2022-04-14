Jean-Marc Vallee, 'Big Little Lies' and 'Dallas Buyers Club' Director, Cause of Death Revealed

More than three months after his untimely passing, Jean-Marc Vallee's cause of death has been revealed. The Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director died at age 58 from "a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis," according to the coroner's report.

In a statement to ET on Wednesday, Vallee's sons, Alex and Émile, shared, "Testimonials of friendship, esteem and respect for our father and for his work are still coming from around the world. We are sincerely grateful and we hope that his creativity will continue to serve as inspiration and guidance to the people in this industry that he was so passionate about."

The director died on Christmas Day at his cabin outside of Quebec City, Canada.

“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy," his producing partner, Nathan Ross, told ET at the time. "Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Vallee, who studied filmmaking at the Université du Québec à Montréal, began his career as a music video director. His success throughout the years ranged from directing major motion pictures such as 2013's Dallas Buyers Club, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, to his work as a director on television series including Big Little Lies, which starred Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern.

Following news of Vallee's death, Witherspoon and Dern shared tributes, showing just how beloved the director was.

"My heart is broken," Witherspoon wrote alongside a photo of herself and Vallee. "My friend. I love you."

"Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers," Dern wrote. "And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken."