Jax Taylor Says Tom Sandoval's ‘Cover Band’ And 'Strip Mall' Bar Went to His Head (Exclusive)

Jax Taylor has some advice for his ex-best friend, Tom Sandoval, amid the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal.

Taylor hasn’t been on the Bravo show for two seasons but is still good friends with most of the cast and has been in touch with several of the reality stars since news broke that Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back.

The former reality star spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about Sandoval's affair with Leviss and offered some guidance on how he can navigate the situation moving forward.

"You know, we all make mistakes in life, and God knows I've made my fair share," Taylor said. "I think it’s gone to his head a little bit, the nine-person cover band and the little bar in a strip mall, like, that’s getting to his head a little bit and he’s gotta, like, come down to earth and realize what he’s done. Again, it’s coming from me, coming from me doesn’t mean a lot, but just humble yourself a little bit, and show some sympathy."

Taylor is referring to the reality stars' passion project, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, and his newest business venture, Schwartz & Sandys.

"I mean, look at Ariana. She stood by you whether you guys are right for each other or not. She stood by you for how many years? She’s put up with a lot, I see what’s going on behind closed doors," Taylor continued. "What people don't see, she’s put up with a lot. He’s not the easiest person to be around, so, you know, just humble yourself a little bit."

Sandoval and Madix called it quits on March 10, after cheating allegations between Sandoval and Leviss came to light.

Even after nearly 10 years, Taylor said he feels that Sandoval never really had "control" of Madix and will have that over Leviss.

"[Sandoval] never had control of Ariana. She’s a very strong, independent woman and I feel like he couldn’t control her, and he can control Raquel very easily," Taylor said. "She’s very easily manipulated, and you can control her like that just by looking at her ... She's easily controllable, you can just tell she’s very co-dependent. She’s the definition of co-dependency."

Taylor hasn’t spoken to Sandoval since the news broke but has thought back to the last time they saw him, and it was with Leviss.

"Last time I saw [Sandoval] was at Labor Day, we were at an event in Orange County, which is a couple hours drive from our house, and he was there with Raquel, which kind of makes sense at the time," Taylor recalled. "Things are starting to add up, like, wait a minute, I just didn't think of it at the time and now looking back, it's just kind of like, oh, I just didn't I didn't think about it."

Although Taylor hasn’t spoken to Sandoval in a while, that could change. Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright are launching a podcast, When Reality Hits, debuting March 28 via PodcastOne, which will focus on a variety of topics.

"You know, we're going to have guests on, we're going to talk parenting, we're going to talk reality TV. I want to talk to other villains on reality TV. I want to talk about a little bit of everything," Taylor said.