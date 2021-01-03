Jason Sudeikis' Tie-Dye Hoodie and the Best Cozy Looks From the 2021 Golden Globes

It's 2021, and people are getting cozy -- including this year's Golden Globe attendees.
While some stars used Sunday night's opportunity to dress up in the latest couture and sparkling jewels for the virtual awards ceremony, others took advantage of streaming in for their at-home appearances in comfortable, but nonetheless noteworthy, staples. And some celebrities even leaned into the most popular loungewear trends to stem from the past year.
One such example is Jason Sudeikis' rainbow tie-dye sweatshirt from his sister's fitness company, Foward Space, which proved that tie-dye is a must for any occasion -- including Hollywood's most exciting nights.
"[Forward Space]'s my sister's company," Sudeikis said in an interview following his acceptance, sharing that his head-turning hoodie was his way of showing family pride. "I don't know if you have siblings, but when they do something that you believe in, you encourage them to do it."
Of course, the Ted Lasso actor, who won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy, wasn't the only one who chose comfort over glamour. Other celebs, including Jared Leto and Jeff Daniels, also spent the night in comfortable staples.
Scroll down to see the coziest looks from the 2021 Golden Globes below. Then, shop the looks below to create your own cozy awards show ensemble.
Jason Sudeikis
The 45-year-old Golden Globe winter wore a limited-edition rainbow tie-dye sweatshirt from his sister's fitness brand Forward Space to accept the Golden Globe he earned for his work on Ted Lasso.
Jared Leto
The actor — who was a nominee for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor — prepped for this year's Golden Globes in a cozy knit navy turtleneck sweater, which featured cable-knit details.
John Boyega
You may not have caught Golden Globe winner John Boyega's cozy pants on screen during Sunday night's award show until his virtual acceptance speech. The 28-year-old actor revealed his black Balenciaga track pants to the camera as he received his reward.
Jeff Daniels
For a casual and cozy option, the 66-year-old actor donned a casual plaid shirt as he attended this year's Golden Globe awards ceremony.
Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison
Golden Globe winner Jodie Foster and her wife, Alexandra Hedison, opted for luxurious pajamas during the Golden Globes ceremony. The 58-year-old actress donned a printed silk pajama set (which happened to match the bandana on her dog!) from Prada while Hedison chose a darker, contrasting option from Derek Rose.
Joaquin Phoenix
Rather than sporting that traditional blazer or tuxedo jacket often associated with formal events like awards shows, Golden Globes presenter Joaquin Phoenix sported a simple black hoodie that stated "Animal Equality" on the front.
