Jason Momoa Uninjured Following Head-On Collision With Motorcyclist on California Highway

Jason Momoa is unharmed after a frightening head-on traffic collision between his vehicle and a motorcycle on Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol confirms that the 42-year-old Aquaman star was involved in a crash on Old Topanga Road in Los Angeles, when a motorcyclist crossed over the double yellow lines directly into the path of Momoa's 1970 Oldsmobile. The other driver was ejected from his motorcycle and ultimately transferred to Northridge Hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

According to the accident report, Momoa exited his own vehicle moments after the crash to assist the other driver. He flagged down a passing motorist to call 9-1-1 and remained on the scene as officers responded. No arrests were made in connection to the incident.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Momoa is seen in the aftermath of the crash. He is wearing an orange shirt, walking from a slew of emergency vehicles up a winding road to return to his own parked car.

It appears Momoa was driving the same vintage vehicle used in his 2021 Netflix action-thriller, Sweet Girl, seen in the promo below around the two-minute mark.

Momoa is set to reprise his superhero role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, out next year.

In the meantime, a source tells ET that the actor is keeping things casual with former flame Eiza Gonzalez.

"Jason and Eiza are hanging out again when it's convenient and when they're in the same place," the source says. "They're both busy in their own lives and with work, so it's difficult to have a serious relationship, but they do still enjoy each other's company and like each other."

Find more on that relationship, below.