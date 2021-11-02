Jason Isbell Is Donating His Cut of Morgan Wallen's 'Cover Me Up' Cover to the NAACP

Jason Isbell is using his money for a good cause. The country singer's 2013 song, "Cover Me Up," is covered by Morgan Wallen on his latest album, Dangerous: The Double Album. Amid Wallen's racial slur controversy, the LP has topped the Billboard 200 charts for four weeks straight. Isbell announced on Twitter this week that he will be donating his cut from the song to the NAACP.

"So… A portion of this money goes to me, since I wrote ‘Cover Me Up.’ I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP," he tweeted on Wednesday. "Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks."

Additionally, Diplo -- who received backlash for playing Wallen's song, "Heartless," during his DJ set at a Super Bowl after-party -- retweeted Isbell's post, adding that he also would be donating proceeds from his song featuring Wallen to the NAACP.

"'Heartless' is an old song of mine that's been in my live set for years. I'm sorry, I didn't mean to make anyone mad or offended by playing a song featuring Morgan," Diplo tweeted. "It was by no means a Political statement or a message. Jason’s doin the right thing, I'm also donating my proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund."

Wallen was caught on video using the N-word and other inappropriate language as he arrived home after a night out with his friends earlier this month. At the time, he released a written statement stating he was "embarrassed and sorry."

Wallen has since faced criticism from people, fans and fellow country artists. He was also suspended indefinitely from his label, Big Loud Records, and dropped by WME and countless radio stations.

On Wednesday night, the 27-year-old singer broke his silence in an Instagram video, once again apologizing for using the inappropriate word and acknowledging that what he said was wrong.

"The video you saw of me was me on hour 72 of 72 of a bender and that's not something I'm proud of either," he said. "I let so many people down…I'm not OK with that…I also accepted some invitations from some amazing Black organizations, executives and leaders to engage in some real and honest conversations."

He admitted that he was "pretty nervous" to accept the invites, explaining that the people he hurt "had every right to step on my neck while I was down, to not show me any grace, but they did the exact opposite."

Wallen added that their kindness inspired him to dig deeper and that he's learned that "words matter." "My words matter and that words can truly hurt a person," he expressed. "And at my core, that's not what I'm OK with."

