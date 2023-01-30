Jason and Travis Kelce to Make History as First Brothers to Face Off at 2023 Super Bowl

Talk about the ultimate sibling rivalry! Super Bowl LVII will have the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Kelce family may be torn on who to root for come Sunday, Feb. 12.

For the first time in Super Bowl history, two brothers will be playing on opposing teams. Travis Kelce, 33, is a tight end for the Chiefs, while his older brother, 35-year-old Jason Kelce, is a starting center for the Eagles.

The brothers' parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, have been juggling games all season, with their mother making headlines for catching games in both Tampa Bay and Kansas City on the same day.

After it was revealed that both her sons would be in the Super Bowl, Donna tweeted, "#HeightsHighandUCBearcatSuperBowl," referring to Travis and Jason both going to Cleveland Heights High School and then to the University of Cincinnati.

In an interview with Cleveland's local news station Fox 8, Donna shared what she really thinks of her sons competing against each other. "It’s your hopes and dreams coming true, but it’s your worst fears," she admitted. "Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of them lose very well."

The Kelce brothers aren't the only ones making history at this year's Super Bowl! This will also be the first time football fans will see two Black starting quarterbacks competing at the big game.

Patrick Mahomes will be leading the Chiefs, while Jalen Hurts is heading up the Eagles. If Mahomes wins against the Eagles, he will be the first Black quarterback with multiple Super Bowl wins. And if the Eagles beat the Chiefs, Hurts would become the fourth Black quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl, joining Mahomes, Doug Williams and Russell Wilson.

The historic quarterback match-up is all the talk on Twitter. Warren Moon, a Hall of Fame NFL quarterback, tweeted, "I'm so proud to see Jalen and Patrick as the first 2 African American QBs to face each other in the Super Bowl! We have come a long way. 🙌🏽"

I'm so proud to see Jalen and Patrick as the first 2 African American QBs to face each other in the Super Bowl!



Magic Johnson also took to Twitter to point out that both quarterbacks are also in the running for the NFL's MVP title. "What a historic moment, this will be the first time two Black starting quarterbacks will face each other in the Super Bowl, and they both are leading candidates for NFL MVP! I can’t wait to watch!" he wrote.

The big game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET, and will air on Fox.

