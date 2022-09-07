Janet Jackson Is a Style Icon at Harlem's Fashion Row Style Awards -- See Her Look

All hail the fashion icon! On Tuesday, Janet Jackson was honored with the Icon of the Year award at Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards in New York City.

Founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel, Harlem's Fashion Row supports emerging talent and provides a platform for underrepresented African American and Latino designers. The theme for this year's event was "Future's Past," which showcases fashion’s future fueled by the untold history of countless contributions, sacrifices, and innovations in fashion that inspire HFR to explore groundbreaking collaborations and elevate Black-owned brands.

HFR also announced this year's Style Award recipients, including its newest award in honor of the late Virgil Abloh, The Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH. Issa Rae received the new accolade with Sergio Hudson earning Designer of the Year, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Robin Givhan nabbing Editor of the Year and Ade Samuel scoring Stylist of the Year.

Jackson recently surprised close friend Teyana Taylor during a London stop on her farewell tour. The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the "love" and "energy" she felt during the sold-out show and gush over the backstage visit.

After thanking fans for giving her a “magical” night she’ll never forget, Taylor shared that Jackson's “beautiful surprise” helped further drive home the amount of respect and admiration she has for the pop icon.

"Def one of the greatest surprises of my life," the mother of two wrote alongside several photos of the show and the surprise. "Thank you for ur loving words always.... No matter how close our bond continues to grow, I will always still be one of ya biggest fans! Thank you for always being so genuine & being an inspiration to us all! You are the reason I give 134667643% when I hit that stage. You are the blueprint. I love you Queen."

Jackson responded with a post of her own, sharing a photo of her with Taylor, writing, "I really enjoyed watching you on stage. I luv you and miss you already sis @teyanataylor 😘😘"