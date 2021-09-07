Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey to Headline New Hallmark Christmas Movie (Exclusive)

There's nothing better than romance in the Rockies.

Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey are set to star in Hallmark Channel's new holiday romance, Coyote Creek Christmas, which will air as part of its annual "Countdown to Christmas" lineup, ET exclusively reveals.

The film, currently in production, will premiere later this year.

The movie revolves around Paige (Parrish), who offers to plan the annual holiday party at her parent’s hotel in the Rockies, the Coyote Creek Inn, which she's hoping will help her score a promotion at the upscale event planning company she works for. She decides on a “Christmas Around the World” theme to showcase the universal magic of the season through the diverse Christmas traditions of the inn’s guests. Dylan (Paevey), a charismatic real estate developer and single father, visits Coyote Creek for the holidays with his son. But what Paige doesn’t know is that her parents are planning to sell the inn and that the potential buyer is her new acquaintance. The fate of the inn and Paige’s relationships are both left to the magic of the holiday season to decide.

Coyote Creek Christmas is directed by David Strasser from a story by Alexa Garster. Antonio Cupo serves as executive producer, along with Ron French and Steve Harmaty as producers.

This marks Parrish's second Hallmark Christmas movie, following 2020's Holly & Ivy on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Paevey's fourth.

As the launch of Hallmark's signature Christmas programming event approaches, the network has slowly doled out casting news in the lead-up to Oct. 22 when Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" and HMM's "Miracles of Christmas" officially launch. Jordin Sparks, Luke Macfarlane, Heather Hemmens and others are among the stars leading new holiday films.

For more on Hallmark, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.