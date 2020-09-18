Jane Fonda Recalls the Funny Moment She Came Face to Butt With Kim Kardashian

Jane Fonda has gotten up close and personal with Kim Kardashian West and has nothing but nice things to say about the experience! The 82-year-old actress and activist appeared on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she was asked if she'd ever met the 39-year-old reality star.

"We used to go to the same manicurist and we would chat, from her seat to my seat. She was very friendly, just one of the gals," Fonda said of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

She also shared a funny exchange she had with the mother of four in 2012 at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY party.

"I was kneeling on the floor talking to Gladys Knight... and I turned around to get up and right in my face was this shape [mimes an hourglass figure]," Fonda recalled. "It went in like this and out like this, and I thought that is the most amazing behind I have ever seen, and, of course, it was Kim Kardashian."

Naturally, Fonda wasn't willing to let the moment pass, and decided to express her admiration to Kardashian West.

"And so I told her, I said, 'I've just been staring at your behind and it's beautiful!' And she was very sweet," Fonda said, laughing.

The exchange was seemingly caught on camera as the pair were photographed talking animatedly at the event.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kardashian West recently announced that her famous family was ending their hit reality series in early 2021. Watch the clip below for more.