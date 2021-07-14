Jana Kramer Says Ex Mike Caussin Has 'So Much Resentment' Toward Her Amid 'Hard' Divorce

Jana Kramer is opening up about the challenges of her divorce. The country singer and One Tree Hill alum got candid about her split from Mike Caussin during a new episode of her podcast,Whine Down.

Kramer, 37, joined guest Dorinda Medley and the pair got candid about the difficulties of being in a relationship and the hardships that present themselves when that relationship comes to an end.

Medley, 56, discussed her own previous marriages -- including her first, which ended in divorce -- and said that she feels it's always harder when there's been some sort of betrayal involved in the split.

Kramer -- who accused Caussin of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery" in her divorce filing -- said she agreed with that, and added that she still feels Caussin has "resentment" toward her for leaving him.

"It's definitely hard," Kramer said. "The process with us has been really challenging because there is that betrayal."

She continued, "He has so much resentment and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, you're the one who hurt me. How are you being mean to me? This doesn't add up to me.'"

Kramer explained that their interactions have made her feel like "I'm loosing my mind" -- but she says she's actively trying not to be mean or hurtful with her own behavior toward her estranged husband -- with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter, Jolie, and 2-year-old son, Jace.

"There's a million mean things I can say to him," Kramer explained. "But I'm choosing to be kind and walking through this."

Kramer announced she'd filed for divorce on April 21, in an Instagram post in which she wrote, in part, "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

A source told ET in April that Kramer filed for divorce from her husband of six years after "he broke her trust again."

Kramer and Caussin have dealt with a cheating scandal in the past, when they split in August 2016 amid reports that the former NFL star had been unfaithful to her. Caussin later entered rehab for sex addiction, and the two ended up reconciling.

Kramer and Caussin opened up about his sex addiction and past infidelity in an interview with ABC News in April 2019. Caussin admitted that he had cheated on Kramer more than once.

