Jana Duggar Addresses Being Charged With Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

Jana Duggar is clearing the air. The former 19 Kids and Counting star took to her Instagram Stories to address being charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

"I'm only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all,” she wrote about the misdemeanor offense. “I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything I do is open to the public criticism and interest, especially during this time.”

Jana, 31, continued, “The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident, and the child was unharmed. They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary.”

The Counting On star ended her note with a thank you to the law enforcement officials who handled the situation. “I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community," she wrote. "I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered most to me.”

According to multiple reports, the reality TV star received the charge on Sept. 9 in the state of Arkansas and has pleaded not guilty. Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 10. There is no information surrounding what prompted the charge.

Following the news of the charge, Duggar’s younger sister, Jessa Duggar, came to her defense. "Getting messages about headlines about Jana. Bottom line -- it was an innocent mistake. She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely,” she told her followers via her Stories.

"Could've happened to anyone," Jessa continued. "The media is sensationalizing this because of other current family circumstances, and it makes me so mad. She's without question, one of the most amazing women I know, and I'd trust her with my kids any day of the week. Do me a favor -- give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives."

The news came just one day after her brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.