Jamie Lynn Spears Says Sister Britney Sent Her Daughters a Box of Toys

Jamie Lynn Spears is showing off a gift from her sister, Britney Spears, to her daughters. Despite Britney's ongoing conservatorship battle -- and the pop star saying she wanted to sue her family during her testimony last month -- the sisters appear to still be on good terms.

Jamie Lynn posted a picture of a box filled with a purse and stuffed animals on her Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing that they were gifts from Britney to the former Zoey 101 star's two daughters -- 13-year-old Maddie Briann, whom she shares with her ex, Casey Aldridge, and 3-year-old Ivey Joan, whom she shares with her husband, Jamie Watson.

"Nothing sweeter than coming home to a box full of goodies for my girls from their auntie," Jamie Lynn wrote.

Jamie Lynn recently hit back at comments that she's getting paid by Britney amid the "Toxic" singer's conservatorship. The former Nickelodeon star posted a screenshot of a headline which reads, "Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it's revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll," writing, "facts…now leave my broke-a** alone."

Last month, 30-year-old Jamie Lynn passionately addressed Britney's conservatorship battle on Instagram, saying that she supported her 39-year-old sister.

"I don't care if she wanted to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere ... because I have nothing to gain or lose either way," she said of Britney's conservatorship. "I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness. I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister."

"Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would have liked me to with a hashtag on a public platform but let me assure you that I've supported her long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after," she continued.