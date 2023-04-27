James Kennedy Says He Hopes Ex Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Stay Together Amid Drama

James Kennedy is oddly rooting for his ex-fiancée, Raquel Leviss, and Tom Sandoval. The 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star was a guest on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where he opened up about the future of Leviss' relationship with Sandval after he cheated on Ariana Madix with her.

"In a weird way I hope so," he replied when host Cohen asked if he thought the controversial pair would work out. "Because just think about the dreams they're going to have in each other's bed and all the traumatic s**t they're gonna go through. As a couple, if they survived each other and go through it, hats off."

Laughing, Kennedy added, "I wish them both luck and I wish them the best."

Kennedy, who was engaged to Leviss from May 2021 to December 2021, said he was "just shocked" when the news first broke last month of Leviss and Sandoval's affair.

"For the whole day I was pretty speechless," he admitted.

Though he said he didn't notice anything between Leviss and Sandoval while he was engaged to her, Kennedy noted, "She was always a big Sandoval fan. Yeah, yeah, yeah, massive."

As for the highly anticipated upcoming reunion special, Kennedy refused to issue any teasers, simply saying, "Just wait for it, just wait for it."

He added that he prefers to get everything off of his chest on the show versus on social media.

"I had to get it out. I had to let him know," he added, seemingly referencing the cheating scandal.