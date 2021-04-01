James Corden Makes New Year's Resolution to Get in Shape 'for My Family'

James Corden is taking a page out of his Cats co-star Rebel Wilson's book and making 2021 his Year of Health! The 42-year-old Late Late Show host is focusing on getting in shape in the new year.

Corden has announced that he's partnered with WW (Weight Watchers) after struggling with weight throughout his life.

“I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family,” the father of three said in a statement. “I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes."

Corden added that his focus is not so much the number on the scale but his overall health.

"The weight is not the issue, it's the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I'm going to take this year and work towards getting healthy," he continued. "If 2020 taught us anything it was that taking care of yourself has to be a priority."

Corden will be focusing on food, activity, mindset and sleep in his personal life and has made a commitment to have public conversations about health in the hopes that others will join him on his wellness journey.

Corden's announcement comes on the heels of Wilson and many other stars getting in shape in 2020. Wilson shed more than 60 pounds during her Year of Health and attained her weight loss goal.

