James Corden Breaks Silence on 'Silly' Balthazar Restaurant Drama: 'I Haven't Done Anything Wrong'

James Corden doesn't think he's done anything wrong. The 44-year-old Late Late Show host made headlines this week when restauranteur Keith McNally accused him of being "the most abusive customer" to the servers in his New York City restaurant, Balthazar, which opened 25 years ago.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Corden addresses the controversy for the first time, calling it "such a silly thing to talk about."

He did the interview to promote his upcoming mini-series, Mammals, and brushes off the notion that he would have canceled the interview in light of the controversy.

"I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” he says. “So why would I ever cancel this? I was there. I get it. I feel so zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication."

Corden claims he hasn't read much about the online back and forth about his alleged actions at Balthazar, but admits he'll probably "have to talk about it on Monday's show," referencing his late-night program on CBS.

"My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain," the British host says, referencing the famous royal family motto, "But I’ll probably have to talk about it."

The comedian says that the majority of people don't even know about his drama, adding, "I’ve been here, been walking around New York, not one person’s come up to me. We’re dealing in two worlds here."

The NYT interview took place in another restaurant and while it was happening, a customer at the eatery sent an egg dish back.

"Happens every day. It’s happening in 55,000 restaurants as we speak. It’s always about eggs," Corden jokes, referencing the other table. "Can you imagine now, if we just blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair? This is my point. It’s insane."

In his online posts, McNally claimed that Corden was "extremely nasty" and insisted on being comped a round of drinks after a hair was found in his food. He also claimed that the TV personality "began yelling like crazy" to a server after his wife's egg yolk omelet was sent back.

McNally later claimed that Corden called him and "apologized profusely," and he lifted his ban on Corden, saying, "all is forgiven." In his NYT interview, Corden did not directly verify or deny this account.