James Caan Dead at 82: Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola and More Celebs Pay Tribute

James Caan is being remembered by his A-list pals. The actor, best known for his roles in The Godfather and Elf, died on July 6, according to a statement posted to his verified Twitter account. He was 82.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the statement read. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Following news of the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor's death, tributes from his friends, fans and colleagues poured in.

"Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend," Al Pacino, Caan's Godfather co-star, told ET. "It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him."

Meanwhile, Robert De Niro, who also starred in The Godfather, told ET, "I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing."

Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Caan in The Godfather and other films, told ET, "Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known."

"From those earlier times working together on The Rain People and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten," he said. "He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I’ve ever known."

Talia Shire, Coppola's sister who also had a role in The Godfather, called Caan "a good man, a kind man, a family man, and a wildly gifted man," adding that his "great talent will always be loved and remembered."

"My prayers are with his family that he treasured so dearly," Shire added in her statement to ET.

Caan's Misery co-star, Kathy Bates, also spoke out in a statement, telling ET, "I can’t believe Jimmy’s gone."

"Working with him on Misery was one of the most profound experiences of my career. When you watch his performance, his terror, it’s as though he’s watching a snake. Brilliant," she said. "So many memories flooding back today. Jimmy saying, 'Let’s get the most hyper guy in Hollywood and make him stay in bed for 15 weeks.' We were so excited when we got to shoot in the dining room. He was kind. Hilarious. He would have something insightfully funny to say right now. I’m bereft. Sending all my love to the Caan family."

Keep reading to see more celebrity reactions to Caan's death.

I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented. #JamesCaan pic.twitter.com/5CB1NKTYa9 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 7, 2022

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

Rest In Peace James Caan. There are so many movies of his I love, The Godfather films of course being at the very top, but here are a few more I adore (Thief in particular was a Gunn family classic - I had the poster on my wall in high school). 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/mhrtGMzB0S — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 7, 2022

Well, this just sucks about James Caan. I was lucky enough to work with him & be friends. Always a fun guy to be around. He was always supportive of my career. He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career. God bless James Caan. — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) July 7, 2022

RIP . Wonderful actor https://t.co/dUQruwDZgD — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 7, 2022

RIP James Caan, 82.

Brilliant actor - loved him as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, such a ferocious, menacing, magnificent performance. Met him once at a party in LA and he was a very funny & highly entertaining man. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/vi4oI36v4l — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2022

So sad. Such an incredible, towering actor. RIP https://t.co/k3sUZA7JpS — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) July 7, 2022

James Caan swooping in during the flashback scene at the end of The Godfather Part II is one of the all-time great star reveals. You can practically hear the audience cheering. RIP to a real one. https://t.co/6sNDLyOwHX — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) July 7, 2022

A great legacy...rest well. James Caan, 'The Godfather,' 'Elf' and 'Misery' star, dead at 82 https://t.co/XzZfT7hIXK via @nypost — Harriett D. Foy (@divafoyh) July 7, 2022

I was blessed to star opposite this icon. He taught me patience and professionalism. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/gwccIrcFDu — John-a-thon Schaech (@JohnSchaech) July 7, 2022

RIP James Caan. An unforgettable Sonny. A great career. pic.twitter.com/jTXopqnK0N — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) July 7, 2022

RIP to a genuine megawatt movie star, Mr Jimmy Caan, star of not just The Godfather, but also Thief, Misery, Freebie And The Bean, Slither, Rollerball, Bottle Rocket, Gardens Of Stone, The Way Of The Gun, Honeymoon In Vegas, Elf & many more. Enjoy this deadpan classic.

"Ta da." pic.twitter.com/2oqeAymgaD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 7, 2022

So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 7, 2022

RIP James Caan. Shocked. Was lucky enough, after a lifetime of loving his work, to get to work with him and I loved him as a person even more. Funny, warm, self-deprecating, and effortlessly talented. They say never meet your heroes, but he proved that to be very very wrong — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 7, 2022

Rest In Peace Jimmy. So great. So loved! You Will be terribly missed. pic.twitter.com/7LA5u7kBbX — Mario Cantone (@macantone) July 7, 2022

Aaah.. Truly Wonderful actor! “End of tweet” Rest in creative Peace Mr. Caan. #JamesCaan 💛✨💫 — N O M A (@MissDumezweni) July 7, 2022

Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy 💔#jamescaan pic.twitter.com/s7lfMzMlh3 — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) July 7, 2022