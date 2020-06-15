James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' Changes Release Date (Again)

UPDATE: No Time to Die's release date has shifted again -- though now, it's coming out sooner than expected. Movie theater-goers will be able to see the 25th Bond outing (and fifth and final starring Daniel Craig as 007) five days earlier, with No Time to Die opening on Nov. 20 in the U.S.

"The return of old friends in No Time to Die. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US," the official James Bond Twitter account tweeted over the weekend alongside new images of Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright and Christoph Waltz.

EARLIER: James Bond fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can see No Time to Die. On March 4, the franchise announced that it would be postponing the film's April release date.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020," the official James Bond account tweeted.

The film stars Daniel Craig, in his final appearance as 007, with Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes.

The BBC previously reported that founders of popular James Bond fan sites M16-HQ.com and The James Bond Dossier publicly petitioned the film to delay its release in the interest of public health and safety. “With the coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of canceling publicity events,” the now-viral piece from M16-HQ.com reads.

The most recent Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre, both opened in November, so No Time to Die will be in good company.