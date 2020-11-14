Jameela Jamil Tells Jada Pinkett Smith She Used to Dislike Her After Reading a Rumor About Her Marriage

Jameela Jamil did not hold back on Red Table Talk. The Good Place star is known for speaking her mind, and on Friday's new episode, she revealed she used to dislike Jada Pinkett Smith after reading a tabloid rumor about her. While talking to Jada, as well as Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, the 34-year-old actress touched on how a woman, or celebrity, can be built up on social media, only to be instantly brought down.

"We exaggerate how fantastic, how beautiful, how incredible she is so people start to become a little bit sick of her face, and that’s when the destruction becomes easy, because we have no empathy left for her. We have no sympathy," Jameela explained before sharing her story about Jada.

"When I first grew up, I adored you in The Nutty Professor and everything you ever did before that. I was obsessed with you. And then I started reading headlines about you, around the time that Will was doing Wild Wild West," she recalled. "I remember the exact headline that made me be like, ‘I don’t know if I like this woman.’ It was 'Jada Says 'Stay Away From Sexy Salma [Hayek]' in like quotations as if they knew you’d said it in the privacy of your own home."

Jada replied, "Never! Selma actually happens to be one of my favorite women!" with Jameela explaining that she "believed the headlines that I read about you, because you were just doing too well and your marriage was too happy."

Jada agreed, saying, "You’re right, and it is a cycle. I’ve been in that cycle quite a few times."

After watching Jada on Red Table Talk and opening up like never before, Jameela's thoughts about the actress have definitely changed.

"I love you. And it was because, partially of this show and also just watching you come and speak out about so many things that just made me fall in love with you again because finally you were speaking on your own terms," she noted. "You had to build your own show to finally not be misrepresented."

For Jada, she expressed that she's come to understand what she's gone through and "the way I’ve decided to have my marriage," she sees how people might not like her.

"I look at my life, I go, ‘I get it. I could see why that wouldn’t be good for you,'" Jada acknowledged. "But, it’s like, you get to a place where you’re so comfortable with yourself, it’s like, ‘It’s alright. You don’t have to like me. It’s OK.'"

At their end of their conversation, which also touched on Jameela's experience with sexual assault and past suicidal thoughts, she praised Jada.

"I'm so inspired by you. This show, what you've done with it, this feels like being invited to Oprah in the 90s," Jameela stated, which made Jada and her family smile.

For more on Jameela, watch below.