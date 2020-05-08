Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI

Jake Paul's home in Calabasas, California, was searched by the FBI on Wednesday morning. In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for the FBI confirmed they executed a search warrant at a house in Calabasas, though information is sealed. ET has learned that the residence does belong to Paul.

At this time, it is unclear why authorities searched his home.

"The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation," the statement reads. "The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned."

ET has reached out to Paul's reps for comment.

The 23-year-old YouTube star recently faced backlash for throwing a big party in his Calabasas mansion amid a rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Videos of the party surfaced on social media, showing the packed bash with neither social distancing measures in place nor attendees wearing masks.

Paul -- who's no stranger to controversy -- also had a run-in with the law in June when he was charged with unlawfully entering and remaining inside the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall in Arizona when it was closed. Paul had participated in a protest over the death of George Floyd, and ABC 7 reported at the time that law enforcement said he "was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by police." He was charged with two misdemeanors, criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly.

Paul later issued a statement in response to the backlash that occurred after a video surfaced of him amid looters. The footage showed people vandalizing a P.F. Chang's restaurant at the Fashion Square mall, and Paul was also seen walking inside the shopping center as more looting took place.

"Neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism," he wrote. "For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona."

Paul continued, "We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging."

Further defending himself, he added, "I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed and while it's not the answer, it's important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way. We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness; this is not the time to attack each other, it's time to join together and evolve."