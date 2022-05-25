Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Make a Glamorous Debut on Cannes Red Carpet

Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu rocked the red carpet on Tuesday as they made their Cannes Film Festival debut as a couple in style.

The notoriously private pair -- who have been linked romantically since 2018 -- were dressed to impress as they posed for photos together. The model beamed wearing a stunning pink dress with silver statement heels, while Gyllenhaal looked dapper in a classic tux, which he paired with a slightly unbuttoned white collared shirt. The 41-year-old actor kept Cadieu close with his arm draped around her waist or holding her hand as they walked the red carpet.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Gyllenhaal and Cadieu made their red carpet debut back in October 2021 at the premiere of The Lost Daughter during the New York Film Festival. They later stepped out together for a rare appearance in March at the Paris premiere of Gyllenhaal's film, Ambulance.

While he doesn't often speak of his love life, Gyllenhaal opened up in a 2020 British Vogue interview about why he was ready to focus more on his personal life after years of prioritizing work.

"I'm interested in my life, even more so than my work," he shared at the time. "I've reached a point in my career where I feel hungry in a different way. I've seen how much of my life I've neglected as a result of being committed to that work and that idea."

"[I've] lightened up," he added. "Seeing life as something that is, you know, fleeting, and the world being as it is now. I've turned to my family, I've turned to my friends and I've turned to love. I'm a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that."

Gyllenhaal also noted that he definitely sees himself becoming a father one day.

"Yes, of course I do. I definitely do," he gushed. "The act of making love to make a child…the real thing is life. You get to the end of the show and that's what it's about. Children. Children and art."

Gyllenhaal's British Vogue interview wasn't the first time he had opened up about his desire to have children. During a July 2019 interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Today, he said, "I do hope to be a father one day."