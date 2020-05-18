Jaime King Files for Divorce From Director Kyle Newman, Requests Restraining Order

Jaime King has filed for divorce from Kyle Newman.

According to court records obtained by ET, the actress filed for dissolution with minor children, as well as a restraining order.

The Hart of Dixie star has been married to Newman, a director, for 12 years and they were together for 15.

The pair share two sons, James, 6, and Leo, 4.

King met Newman on the set of Fanboys, which he directed and she made a cameo in. Three months later, romance bloomed rapidly. "We started hanging out all the time," King told InStyle. "After one week, we were so close.

After tying the knot in Los Angeles, California, in November 2007, King admitted she never thought she would get to wed.

“I don’t know why, but some part of me was instantly connected to him, and I loved him so much,” she also told InStyle. “It was intense. I never thought that would happen to me.”



Before welcoming Leo in 2015, King revealed that her superstar bestie, Taylor Swift, would be the boy's godmother.

"Guess who just got named Godmother of this little one..... (ME)," a thrilled Swift wrote at the time.

The divorce comes two months after King, 41, shared a post thanking the coronavirus pandemic for "shaking us" and "showing us what is actually important."

See more on King below.