Jada Pinkett Smith Agrees to Get Matching Tattoos With Willow and Gammy on 'Red Table Talk' (Exclusive)

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Red Table Talk, the three ladies look back on a previous episode in which Gammy and Willow called Jada out for not originally being on board. However, things have recently taken a major turn when Jada tells her family members that she has a surprise for them.

"We had a conversation about whether you were going to be in agreement of the three of us getting tattoos. We talked about that and you keep vacillating back and forth about it," Gammy argues in the flashback, to which Jada responds, "Oh, do I? Well, what tattoo would you like to get?"

Willow then shares that she would like to get three interlocking circles, which Jada said she was "down for" at the time.

In the latest episode, Jada tells Willow and Gammy, "To keep my word, I lined up something really special."

"We are taking a field trip to the one and only [Dr. Woo]," she says of the renowned tattoo artist, who has inked everyone from Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Drake, Kendall Jenner and more.

Watch the teaser clip below, and tune in to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, May 26 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET for the full episode:

Earlier this month, while speaking to ET, Jada, Gammy and Willow reflected on three years of Red Table Talk. The first-ever episode of their hit series was filmed on Mother's Day in 2018.

"We had no idea it was gonna be this," Gammy said, with Jada adding, "It was a passion project that started on Mother's Day, and then Ellen [Rakieten] came and she was like, 'What are you guys gonna do with this three-generational situation?'"

Willow chimed in, telling ET that the bond they've created throughout the process has been a highlight.

"There has been so much uncovering on this journey that we've been on with Red Table Talk and the part about the whole process that I cherish the most is just getting to know the women in my life in a deeper way," she explained, "and getting to really know them as not just my grandmother and not just my mother, but as the individual women that they are."

Hear more in the video below.