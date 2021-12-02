Jacqueline Avant Murder Suspect Has Been Arrested

A suspect has been arrested in connection with Jacqueline Avant's murder.

ET confirms that a 29-year-old man was taken into custody on Thursday, after music legend Clarence Avant's wife was fatally shot on Wednesday morning during a home invasion robbery at her Beverly Hills home. Jacqueline was 81. Police say, the suspect used an AR-15 rifle during the robbery and was arrested after he shot himself in the foot at another home during a robbery in Hollywood.

"The evidence thus far shows that only one suspect was involved in the crime and the motive remains under investigation," the Beverly Hills Police Department's press release states.

Jacqueline and Clarence had been married since 1967. They are parents to son Alexander and daughter Nicole Avant, who is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Following Thursday's press conference with the Beverly Hills PD, the Avant and Sarandos family said in statement: "Our deepest gratitude to The City of Beverly Hills, the BHPD and all law enforcement for their diligence on this matter. Now, let justice be served."

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills PD told ET they received a phone call at 2:23 a.m. regarding a shooting that had just occurred on the 1100 block of Maytor Place. Paramedics from the Beverly Hills Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital but the victim did not survive. Clarence was reportedly not hurt during the tragic incident.

"The entire Avant and Sarandos families wish to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support and heartfelt condolences for Jacqueline Avant," Jacqueline's family told ET in a statement. "Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother and philanthropist and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills, who has made an immeasurable positive impact on the arts community. She will be missed by her family, friends and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life."

Since news of her death, many people including Janet Jackson, Lionel Richie and others have taken to social media to send their condolences.