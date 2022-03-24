Jackie Cruz Welcomes Twins -- See the Precious First Photo

Orange is the New Black’s Jackie Cruz is a mommy --- times two! The 35-year-old actress and her husband, Fernando Garcia, are parents to twins. The "Melly 16" singer shared the news on Wednesday, along with a sweet celebration of her latest role -- motherhood.

“Being a mother has changed my world. My babies are everything to me,” she wrote next to a photo from a maternity shoot, followed by a picture of her babies’ feet.

“I’ve been taking my time to enjoy every moment. I’m feeling content, exhausted, overwhelmed, grateful, tired, joyful, blessed, and fortunate all at the same time. My Babies are healthy and beautiful. I want to thank my gorgeous friend @elenakosharny for capturing this image right before I met my babies. We were lost en el bosque de Tlalpan, México surrounded by nature and Love,” she shared.

The "Be Bad" singer also shared another look at her babies via her Instagram Stories. Cruz posted a picture of her little ones in their “new wheels” -- a double stroller. The actress kept their faces covered, with a blue blanket over one and a pink blanket over the other, hinting at a girl and a boy.

Following the big announcement, Cruz got some love and support from her Orange Is the New Black co-star, Danielle Brooks -- who welcomed her daughter in 2019. “Another Orange mother. Love you @jackiecruz,” the actress wrote.

Back in February, Cruz shared a hilarious TikTok video from the hospital. The actress rocked a gown and did a “Baby Mama” dance in a video that was captioned, “8cm dilated. Babies coming through. Whoop whoop.”

Next to the video, posted on her Instagram, Cruz wrote, “Don’t call me mami, it’s mommy now.”

Instagram/@jackiecruz

Cruz shared the news that she and Garcia were expecting their babies in December.

"I’ve been holding this secret in my heart for a minute and I’m ready to share it with the world. Something that I have been working on with @i.man.fernando for a while, is finally happening. I love how organic and natural the entire process has been. 'I asked God for a Rose and he sent me a bouquet. 👯‍♂️," Cruz wrote on her Instagram, showing off her pregnant belly. "Thank you @pompigarcia for the stunning Oaxacan dress. ¡Viva Mexico! Does this make me Mexican? I have two half-Mexicans growing in my belly. 😂🇲🇽 🇩🇴."

Garcia also reposted the beachside photo shoot and wrote, "Can’t wait to meet our 2 babies. Life is so beautiful. ✨🍃."