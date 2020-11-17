Jack Black Does a Water-Soaked 'WAP' Dance in a Speedo and His Celeb Friends are Here for It

Jack Black made it drop and didn't hold back! The 51-year-old actor took to TikTok this weekend to share a hilarious video of himself in a red Speedo showing off his moves to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit song, "WAP," while being sprayed with a waterhose.

The School of Rock star really gave it his all, spinning around on his backside, twerking, and even pounding the ground to the sexy female empowerment anthem.

Black also posted the clip to Instagram where his celebrity pals were loving it.

"Get it !!!" Robert Downey Jr., who starred with Black in Tropic Thunder, wrote.

Jeremy Renner commented, "😂 Nothing but love for ya brother 🤣🤣🤣." Meanwhile, comedian Joel McHale mused, "This is the best thing that ever happened."

Some A-list ladies also took notice with Naomi Watts writing, "😂😂😂😂 Owning it!! 🏆🏆🏆." Jessica Chastain also commented, "😂YES TO THIS😂"

While Colin Hanks called the performance, "Absolutely stunning. Just perfect," The Office star Ed Helms had some notes, writing, "How dare you NOT do this on the giant trampoline behind you?!?!!!"

Though Cardi hasn't commented on Black's performance just yet, she has reacted to several TikTok stars tackling the dance. Watch the clip below for more on the "WAP" craze.