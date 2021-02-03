Irina Shayk Reveals What It's Like Co-Parenting With Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper work together to raise their daughter. The 35-year-old supermodel, who is Elle's March digital cover star, reveals to the magazine how she and Cooper, 46, have made their 3-year-old daughter, Lea, their priority after their split. The two called it quits in 2019 after four years together.

"I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad," she says. "Co-parenting is parenting."

While she's quick to say that Cooper is "the most amazing dad," Shayk chooses to stay mum about other aspects of their former and current relationship.

"My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private," she explains. "It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away."

In addition to rarely speaking about her ex, Shayk says that she doesn't pay attention to what the press says about their relationship.

"I don’t read what is out there. Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child," Shayk says. "If they want to write articles [about me], they’re doing their job. I’m concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise."

In January, a source told ET that Shayk and Cooper have a "very friendly and cordial relationship," where they work to be a "team" for their daughter.

"Their co-parenting routine and schedule is going smoothly and they have respect for each other. Bradley’s first priority is Lea and Irina is a hands-on mom too," the source said. "They both want what’s best for Lea, so it’s easy for them to be a team in that regard."