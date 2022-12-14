Inside Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker's Love Story and Marriage

Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch" Boss' magnificent love journey was tragically cut short Tuesday after he shockingly died in Los Angeles due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker, who confirmed the devastating news Wednesday in a statement to ET, met the famous DJ and former Ellen DeGeneres Show co-executive producer over 12 years ago in Los Angeles. Let's take a look back at what the couple told ET about their relationship, which brought so much joy to their many fans.

Holker told ET back in June 2020 that she was the one who made the first move on Boss. Boss told ET that he actually introduced himself to Holker by his moniker, but Holker wasn't having it.

"I actually introduced myself as tWitch, and she was like, 'No, what's your name?' And I was like, 'Oh, haha.'"

Holker recalled telling Boss, "You know, your momma didn't name you tWitch, so what's your name? And then he was like, 'OK, cool.' He actually told me I was the first person to ever ask him that out in L.A."

While "tWitch" would go on to become a household name, Boss told ET that his last name may have been the deciding factor in Holker accepting his marriage proposal.

"Yeah, I think that was a perk of marrying me was definitely the last name," Boss quipped at the time. "Because, if you use her first initial, you have to call her 'A. Boss,' you know what I'm saying?"

Holker and Boss tied the knot on Dec. 10, 2013 at a California vineyard owned by So You Think You Can Dance creator Nigel Lythgoe. Holker and Boss would go on to have two children together -- son Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Boss was also a stepfather to Holker's 14-year-old daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship.

Holker and Boss, whose alluring chemistry made them endearing to so many, competed together on So You Think You Can Dance. She later served as a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars, while Boss would go on to appear in movies like Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming, Step Up Revolution and Magic Mike XXL.

As their individual careers took off, so did their following on social media, where fans fell in love with their dance videos on TikTok (a combined following of more than 8 million) and family accomplishments/gatherings on Instagram (more than 5.6 million followers).

Back in March 2021, Holker and Boss opened up about why they love being on TikTok as professional dancers.

"Obviously, something like TikTok was, like, built for us," Boss explained to ET at the time. "Because it was like, 'What? Dancing to music? Great!' We're doing that anyway, you know? So it really is just kind of sharing something that we do organically anyway."

"People always ask about our relationship. We have dance, and that is, like, our home," added Holker. "When we dance, we can always reconnect and find each other in those moments. So I think it's something that we really share as a couple, that honestly is just like a dream to me."

In that same interview, Boss opened up about always wanting to be close to Holker, a key to their thriving marriage.

"Whether it's outside dancing or cooking a meal, or even just sitting down, you know, watching something with our kids, we do a lot together, we actually do like each other," Boss said at the time. "You know, we spend a lot of time together doing a lot of stuff. So when the things that we document, it's like a lot of that we're already doing together and have been for a while. It just so happens that, as of now, you can put out so much content on so many different platforms."

As recently as March, Holker -- who just days ago celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary -- took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo of her during her latest pregnancy. She wrote in the caption, "I miss being pregnant! Babe what do you think baby #4???" Boss responded, "I'm on my way home……🏃🏾‍♂️💨."

While the couple's social media accounts exude happiness and togetherness, the couple also previously opened up to ET about the racism they dealt with over the course of their decade-plus relationship and the role they each play in raising biracial children.

"I have an important role here because I did grow up, obviously, white in a very white community and I think for a long time, a lot of us said we were naïve to [racism], we were oblivious to it, but it’s about time for us to drop those walls and we have to open our eyes that this is a real thing that is really going on," Holker told ET in a June 2020 interview. "Just saying that you are not a racist is not, it’s not strong enough. You need to join in and help because we are all in this fight. This is our world. This is the human race, and we all have to be together and united. I’m so grateful that I had Stephen as a part of my life because he has educated me for so long on so many different fronts and I feel like I have a unique ability to be able to share my voice to other communities. And we do have mixed children and we want to share with them this advice, and this role, and this education, and so now I think beyond just teaching our kids, we really want to just educate others."

The couple, who in June 2020 publicly celebrated the landmark case that struck down laws banning interracial marriage more than 50 years ago, also recalled visiting Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where they experienced racism directed at them.

"She and I were together. And this was before we had Maddox or Zaia. It was just Weslie with us, and the looks that we got from just holding hands, and people trying to figure out Weslie to us," Boss recalled to ET in June 2020. "And it was just a stark reminder of exactly where we were. It's like, again, I'm not saying it is literally everywhere but there are certain parts of the South where you just know this is where you are. And I remember that time because we were in a theme park. You walk by tons of people and I felt like I caught every single look, because it was so blatant. Either the, you know, just the mixed couple or trying to figure out the kid with the mixed couple."

Following Boss' death, Holker released a statement confirming the tragic news.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said in a statement to ET. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Boss' death shook the Hollywood community.

A source told ET, "The cast of Dancing With The Stars is devastated, confused, and feeling so many emotions while trying to be there for Allison and each other. They are all texting and calling each other and trying to make sense of this. Allison is beside herself. It feels like she is living a nightmare. tWitch was such a genuine and good-hearted person and his loved ones are feeling his tremendous loss."

Ellen DeGeneres also mourned the loss.

"I’m heartbroken," she tweeted. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).