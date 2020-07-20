Inside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Intense New Romance

They Met on Set

According to reports, Fox and Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) met on the set of their new film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, back in March. The pair were shooting in Puerto Rico, but production on the film shut down after just two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.



They Hung Out During the Pandemic

After Midnight in the Switchgrass had to halt production, the pair seemingly found comfort in one another during the pandemic. A source told E! News that they had been "hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down," and that they were "intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun."

Amid early rumors that Fox and Green were breaking up, the Daily Mail published photos of Fox and Kelly grabbing lunch in Calabasas, California, sparking the initial romance rumors linking the pair.



Fox and Green Call It Quits

On May 18, days after the photos of Fox and Kelly were published, Green confirmed that he and his wife of 10 years had separated. According to Green, he and Fox started to grow apart at the end of last year, after Fox was away shooting a film for five weeks.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special," said Green, who shares three sons with Fox -- Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.



Green Said He Knew About Fox and Kelly's Friendship

In the same podcast in which he confirmed their split, Green addressed the photos and rumors surrounding his ex and Kelly.

"She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him," Green said. "Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point… I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment."



Fox and Kelly Got Steamy in His Music Video

Two days after the world learned of Fox's split from Green, Kelly dropped the music video for his new song, "Bloody Valentine," in which he stars alongside the actress. The Michael Garcia-directed video begins with the two lying in bed together, and when Kelly awakes, Fox covers his mouth with a piece of pink duct tape. In the video, Fox dances around the house in black underwear, rocks out on Kelly's pink guitar and lies naked with him in a sauna.

In July, during a video shoot for Teen Vogue, Kelly dished on making the video, and got very candid about his affinity for Fox's feet -- which played an important role in one scene in the video when Fox puts her foot against Kelly's face as he's lying on the ground.

"It's no secret I think feet are beautiful and I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist," Kelly explained. "I was like, 'Megan, you already know what I'm about to ask you.' And she was like, 'Yeah, I got a pedicure just because I knew you were going to ask me that.' And I was like, 'All right, plop it on.'"





They're Not Shy About Showing Affection

Fox and Kelly are not shying away from packing on the PDA while out and about. The pair have been spotted multiple times locking lips while on dates in Los Angeles since early June. They were first spotted holding hands and kissing after spending time together at Mr. Furley's Bar in Sherman Oaks, California.

A few weeks later, they were spotted heading out from Soho House together. Toward the end of the month, cameras caught them heading for a getaway and cozying up at LAX while waiting in security lines in the terminal.



Kelly Says He's in Love

“i’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck”



life imitated art on that one. ❤️🔪 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) June 15, 2020

On June 16, Kelly shared a video to his Instagram story that seemingly confirmed their romance. The clip showed him and a brunette woman in a leather jacket and ripped jeans eating a sushi picnic dinner while the pair watch the sunset. He captioned the clip, "In love."

While Fox's face isn't seen in the video, a tweet he posted the day before seemed pretty definitive. He tweeted lyrics from his song "Bloody Valentine," which featured Fox in its music video. Kelly wrote, "'I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f**k.' Life imitated art on that one."



Kelly Has Been Playing Fox His New Music

Kelly also had nothing but praise for Fox when talking about what it was like getting to work with her filming the music video. Kelly said it was "obviously [a] great work experience."

"I was playing Megan a lot of the Tickets to My Downfall songs and I had made the call, like, the day before the video," Kelly explained during an interview with Radio.com's FANDEMIC on June 25. "And I was like, ‘Can you come over?’ and we shot the video."



Kelly Is Also a Fan of Fox's Work

During an interview in July, Kelly was asked to address comments posted to the "Bloody Valentine" video on YouTube -- including one that compared the plot of the video to Fox's 2009 horror film, Jennifer's Body, in which the actress stars as a young woman who is demonically possessed. As it turns out, Kelly is a big fan of Fox's flick.

"Even just the memes that emerge from Jennifer's Body are a testament to her art as an existing human," he said. "She can just literally hold a lighter up to her tongue like this and it just travels for generations. It's this iconic image. And she brought that same energy to the 'Bloody Valentine' shoot."

Tragedy Struck Kelly's Life

Amid the romance, Kelly revealed on July 5 that his father had died. The singer shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, explaining how he had planned to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his fourth studio album, Hotel Diablo, but then tragedy struck.

"I had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today… that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans," he began. "But my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life. i’m setting my phone down. love you. thank you guys for everything."



The Pair Reconnected After Kelly's Loss

On July 17, Fox and Kelly were seen getting cozy on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which began production once again in Puerto Rico.

In the pic, shared by director Randall Emmett, Fox was all smiles in a black crop top and shorts, while Kelly had his arms wrapped around her from behind. They were joined by their co-stars, including Emile Hirsch, Lala Kent, Madison Bigos and Lukas Haas. The film's director confirmed in his Instagram that they were all back on the set and quarantining together.

See the video below for more on Fox and Kelly's burgeoning romance.