Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's First Weeks as New Parents to Baby Girl Daisy

"Since giving birth, the couple has been flooded with love and kindness. Their friends have been sending them gifts and words of encouragement non-stop," the source shares. "And due to COVID-19, the couple has FaceTimed with people and showed them Daisy."

The source adds that the "What Makes a Woman" singer "has been incredible with her daughter and is obsessed with her. The couple and their love for one another had grown to a level they didn’t even expect since the arrival of their daughter."

Perry and Bloom have been engaged since February 2019, and a source told ET in March that they postponed their planned wedding in Japan this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Perry announced she was pregnant in March in her music video for her song, "Never Worn White." The 43-year-old actor shares a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

ET spoke with Perry in April, where she talked about being pregnant during the global health emergency.

"This time has brought in a lot of balance, probably necessary balance," she said. "It's actually good for me to prep this kind of mindset, because even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I'll be, probably, still at home."

"The crazy thing is everyone's drinking during quarantine, and I'm, like, not. Like, help me," she joked.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Perry received an adorable gift from "uncle" Ryan Seacrest. Last week, the new mom also got a stunning floral arrangement from Beyoncé, congratulating her on her baby girl. Watch the video below to see more.