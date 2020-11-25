Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's 'Balancing Act' as New Parents

Katy Perry gave her first performance since giving birth at the American Music Awards on Sunday, and a source tells ET she and her husband, Orlando Bloom, are doing a "great job" at balancing parenthood with their careers.

“Katy and Orlando are doing fantastic as a couple and are in parenthood bliss," ET's source says. "They’re on the same page when it comes to making time for Daisy and their careers and doing a really great job at figuring everything out together. Daisy is their main priority right now."

The "Only Love" singer gave birth to Daisy, her and Bloom's first child together, in August. The couple -- who postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic -- have both been "hands-on" parents, the source says.

"They’ve both been so hands-on, and [they] know that it will always be a balancing act," ET's source shares. "Orlando thinks Katy is an amazing mom."

While Daisy is Perry's first baby, Bloom shares a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex Miranda Kerr. The supermodel, who is also mom to sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 1, with husband Evan Spiegel, recently gushed over their blended family on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy," Kerr said. "Because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing."

In an October interview with ET, Perry said her life feels "very full and whole."

"I mean, my life just feels very full and whole," she expressed. "And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there."

"But Daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in," Perry said of Bloom. "I've seen the Bjorn on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good."

