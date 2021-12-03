Inside Hilary Duff's Baby Shower for Baby No. 3 -- Pics!

A celebration of life and love! Hilary Duff is sharing a sweet look at her recent baby shower, in anticipation of her third child.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video montage of snapshots from the small festive gathering, and shared a special message of gratitude for her friend, Sharmeen, who arranged the event.

"I can’t thank you enough for planning the most special day," Duff wrote alongside the video, which showcased the fun, classy shower, featuring mostly an autumn color scheme with orange, peach, yellow and brown balloons and decor.

"I seriously wasn’t planning on a party like this for baby #3 during these times but you found a way to strong arm everyone into testing haha and honestly the day was so relaxing," Duff added. "I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven’t been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away."

"I love all of these women," Duff added, referring to the many friends and family who came out to support her. "Thank you for showing up for me in life through the thick and the thin. The thick being holy s**t I’m having a third child...send help!"

Duff, 33, announced in October that she was expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma. The pair are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Banks.

Duff is also mom to 8-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Check out the video below to hear more on Duff.