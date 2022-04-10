Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Stunning Miami Wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot over the weekend, and the lovebirds pulled out all the stops when it came to their lavish and elegant exchanging of vows!

The wedding -- which was held at the bride's family's home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday -- was a star-studded affair featuring an amazing guest list of some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Among the A-listers who turned out for the big event were, obviously, the groom's famous parents -- David and Victoria Beckham. Additionally, there were many famous friends of the family in attendance including Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Mel C, and many others.

On Sunday, Brooklyn took to Instagram to share the first few official looks at the event -- including the first shot of himself and his new wife, which he captioned, "Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham."

He also shared a look at his wife's jaw-dropping wedding dress -- a gorgeous gown by Valentino that the house's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, created especially for her.

"My beautiful bride ❤️❤️" Brooklyn wrote alongside the post.

The 23-year-old groom additionally shared a heartwarming photo of himself and "The Boys" -- which included his dad and his brothers, Cruz and Romeo, all dressed to the nines in fine, custom-fit tuxedos.

Several of the famous guests in attendance also shared snapshots from the event, and it was clear that everyone was bringing their fashion A-game to the party.

Venus showed off her super stylish crimson ensemble on Instagram, in a post she simply captioned, "Wedding season✨"

Meanwhile, Natalia Bryant shared some pics of her own gorgeous blue gown, and shared some words of love and support for the newlyweds.

"Had the most amazing time this weekend celebrating the love of two of the sweetest people I know. ❤️" she wrote. "Nicola and Brooklyn, thank you so much for having me. You two are so incredibly loved. Congratulations @nicolaannepeltz @brooklynbeckham."

According to Vogue UK, additional big-name guests included actresses Rashida Jones and Kiernan Shipka and filmmakers Michael Bay and M Night Shyamalan, who both directed Peltz in films in the past. Additionally, after the bulk of the festivities, Marc Anthony took on DJ duties and played the party to a close.

The nuptials came nearly two years after Beckham popped the question to Peltz, after they'd been dating for 10 months.

The couple's wedding plans were put on pause multiple times, though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've been engaged for a year and if COVID wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," Beckham told Hello! in November 2021.

In the same interview, Beckham gushed over the thought of marrying his "best friend," telling the outlet, "We kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."