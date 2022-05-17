Inside Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Relationship 17 Years After Their Divorce

It's been close to two decades since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt ended their marriage, and while some fans are still holding out hope the two will reconnect romantically, a source tells ET the pair have no plans to rekindle their romance.

"Brad and Jen are still friends," the source says. "They talk and have a nice, friendly, cordial relationship."

According to the source, Pitt and Aniston -- who split in 2005 after five years of marriage -- "aren't getting back together, but they have a lot of respect for each other."

It's no surprise that the former couple remain on good terms. Pitt and Aniston have been supportive of each other post-split, with the 58-year-old actor even attending the Friends actress' 50th birthday party in February 2019. An eyewitness told ET at the time that Pitt appeared to be in a "good mood" and was "happy to be there."

More recently, Aniston opened up about her friendship with Pitt during an interview in June 2021 after she and her ex reunited for a Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read.

"It was absolutely fun," the 53-year-old actress gushed of the reunion. "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends."

"We speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be," Aniston added. "We had fun, and it was for a great cause, CORE."

Following their split, Pitt went on to marry Angelina Jolie in 2014. The former couple divorced in 2019. Aniston, meanwhile, tied the knot to Justin Theroux in 2015. They split two years later but also remain friends.

Last June, Aniston spoke to People about her love life, revealing that getting married again is not on her radar -- nor is online dating.

"I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another," she explained. "That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents."

"I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating," she added. "Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it."