'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trailer With Harrison Ford Drops During Super Bowl

Harrison Ford blessed fans with a brand new trailer for the upcoming Indiana Jones film! On Sunday, an extended trailer for the fifth installment of the franchise titled, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, premiered during the Super Bowl.

Jones is back and cracking the whip, as he faces his destiny. According to the spot, the legendary archaeologist suits up for an action-packed installment that sees him riding a horse through a parade, making a rescue from an exploding plane, and of course, bringing the action.

In December, fans got a first look at the film's younger -- digitized -- version of Jones when Lucas Films gave fans a sneak peek.

The film will open with Ford as we know him today. Thanks to modern technology, Indy will be aged down. Set in 1944 -- about eight years after the events in Raiders of the Lost Ark took place, the Indiana Jones sequel will use de-aging techniques to have Ford go up against Nazis in a castle. Old footage of the actor was utilized to help create the illusion, along with the actor’s original jacket from the 1981 film.

In September, the 80-year-old actor surprised fans during the D23 Expo, where he got emotional as he spoke about his iconic character's return.

"I'm very proud to say that this one is fantastic," he said. "These films are about mystery and adventure but they're also about heart and I'm really happy that we have a human story to tell as well as a movie that will kick your a**," Ford continued, adding that the fifth installment "is it" for him. "I will not fall down for you again."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters June 30, 2023.