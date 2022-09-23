Ime Udoka Apologizes After Being Suspended as Boston Celtics Coach

Ime Udoka is speaking out in the wake of his NBA suspension.

The Boston Celtics Coach is apologizing after allegations surfaced in which he was accused of engaging in a relationship with a female member of the team's staff. A relationship with the unnamed staff member is reportedly against the franchise's code of conduct.

The 45-year-old has been suspended from the NBA for the entire 2022-2023 season.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he said in a statement shared by ESPN's NBA Today host Malika Andrews. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

The Celtics start their upcoming season on Oct.18 against the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston, with their first pre-season game kicking off Sept. 30.

Udoka took over as the team's head coach ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season and coached the Celtics to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010, where they lost 4-2 to the Golden State Warriors. At the time, actress Nia Long -- who has been engaged to Udoka for nearly a decade -- praised him for making it to the NBA finals in his first year as the Celtics' head coach.

Long and Udoka share a 10-year-old son, Kez, as well as Long's son, Massai, from a previous relationship. ET has reached out to Long regarding the status of her relationship with Udoka.

On Wednesday, as news broke of the allegations against Udoka, the Friday actress shared a cryptic video on Instagram. In the clip, a repost from a healing and wellness page, Long makes reference to embracing positivity, spirituality and finding light after darkness.