Iggy Azalea Slams Ex Playboi Carti For Not Spending Christmas With Their Son, Accuses Him of Cheating on Her

Iggy Azalea is calling out her ex, Playboi Carti. In a series of tweets on Christmas Eve, the "Fancy" rapper slammed Carti for not spending Christmas with their son, Onyx.

Azalea claimed that Carti had planned to celebrate the holiday with her and Onyx, but canceled those plans at the last minute to throw an album release party for this new record Whole Lotta Red. She was further upset that Carti's alleged mistress was in attendance. ET has reached out to Carti's rep for comment.

"Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son," Azalea began.

"Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more?" she added. "TRASH."

The mom of one then directed a message to the woman she alleges Carti cheated on her with. "This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl," she wrote. "Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess."

Azalea replied to a few fans' commentary about the situation, adding that she's "covered for so long" hoping Carti would "do better."

"To clarify this man was literally at my house last night telling me he loves me. So this is very much NOT me being bitter, it’s me not ducking with trifling a** shit that happens at the expense of my son," she tweeted.

Azalea announced Onyx's birth in June, but shared in October that she and Carti -- whom she had dated since 2018 -- had split up. In a continuation of her tweets about Carti, Azalea said on Friday that she gave birth alone because Carti wasn't around for her scheduled c-section.

"This man was in philly playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section. I had onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time," she said.

See more on Azalea in the video below.