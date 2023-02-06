'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel Is in the Works

Fans of the 1997 cult-classic slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer can expect a return to the seaside in the future.

ET can confirm a sequel directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is in the works with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in talks to star in the production.

The sequel, which is still in its early stages of development with Sony Pictures, is considered very much a premature project still. Talent deals are not closed, ET confirmed.

The original film follows four young friends bound by a tragic accident who are reunited when they find themselves being stalked by a hook-wielding maniac in their small seaside town. The sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, was released a year later, in 1998.

In addition to Prinze Jr. and Hewitt, I Know What You Did Last Summer starred Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and late actress Anne Heche. The film is based on Lois Duncan's novel of the same name.

Heche died in August 2022 after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles. She was 53 years old. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," Heche's rep told ET in a statement at the time. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

In November 2022, ET spoke with Prinze Jr. where he got nostalgic about his time on the I Know What You Did Last Summer set and his early relationship with now-wife Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The actor explained that three years before they became a couple, they were co-stars in the film. Gellar did not have her license so Prinze Jr. would chauffeur the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star to and from the set.

"We shot in this tiny little crazy town called South Fork. I would drive her to Wilmington every day that we had off, every day during rehearsals and we would have, you know, 55 minutes -- if I drove the speed limit -- to get to know one another. She was from New York City and I am a SoCal kid, so we were night and day, and it was just our philosophies on life just never clicked," Prinze Jr. said.

"Then one day everything clicked, and it was about probably three years later, and we started dating and she's been my girlfriend ever since," he joked, as the couple has been married for over 20 years.

Despite the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel still being in its early stages, fans may see their fan-favorite couple return to their on-screen horror roots.