Hugh Grant Reveals Which 'Love, Actually' Scene He 'Dreaded' Filming (Exclusive)

Love, Actually has become a holiday favorite since its release in 2003. However, even after 20 years and cultivating a devoted fan base, star Hugh Grant says there's still one scene of his that he doesn't like to watch whenever it comes up.

Grant walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new action-adventure comedy, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, where he spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the beloved modern Christmas classic.

When asked about any particular memory that stood out for him, Grant laughs, sharing with ET, "Well obviously, [I remember] a lot of dread of having to do that dancing scene. I dreaded that."

"I think otherwise it was agreeable. They were all old friends really," Grant says of the project and his co-stars. "Emma Thompson, I've done about six hundred films with her. So I think, on the whole, it was a laugh."

When asked if the popularity of his now-famous solo dancing scene takes the edge off how embarrassed it made him, Grant says, "It helps. It helps. But I still wince when I see it."

While his role in Love, Actually was of the charming and affable Prime Minister of the U.K., his character in the upcoming fantasy epic Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is remarkably more sinister.

Grant stars as Forge Fitzwilliam, a conman and thief who manipulates his way into wealth and riches at the expense of others.

The project -- set in the same fantasy world as the tabletop role playing game it is faithfully adapted from -- also stars Chris Pine as the charming bard Edgin Darvis. Pine also served as an executive producer on the project, which apparently was recent news to Grant.

"I only learned that yesterday!" Grant says, when asked about Pine's behind-the-scenes presence. "I never knew he was my boss. I haven't treated him with the deserved respect, in that case."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves -- co-starring Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis -- hits theaters March 31.