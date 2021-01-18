Hugh Grant Jokingly Casts Ex Elizabeth Hurley 'Paddington 3' After She Reveals New Marmalade Hobby

Hugh Grant wants to cast his ex Elizabeth Hurley in the next installment in the Paddington franchise! The 60-year-old British star, who played the delightful villainous actor Phoenix Buchanan in the 2017 film Paddington 2, had some fun with Hurley's recent post.

In the tweet, the 55-year-old actress shared a shot of herself holding up two jars of marmalade, writing, "Lockdown has turned me into a demented housewife: 47 jars of marmalade are nestling in my larder and another sack of Seville oranges await me."

Grant retweeted the post, simply writing, "Paddington 3."

Grant and Hurley dated for 13 years, splitting in 2000, but have remained close friends.

Of course, the beloved bear is incredibly fond of marmalade and regularly makes his own while living with the Brown family in London.

While it has been confirmed that there will be a Paddington 3, no details on the film have been released.

Grant recently gushed about Paddington 2 in a November interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"That film, when I first saw it, I thought, it's actually, it is a kind of masterpiece, even if you extract me. [Director] Paul King made a masterpiece," Grant conceded. "I believe it's the only film on Rotten Tomatoes with 100 percent in the world. So I'm proud to be in it."