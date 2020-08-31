Huda Beauty Sale: 50% Off Select Products

Cult favorite makeup brand Huda Beauty is having a three-day flash-sale event that you won't want to miss!

Launched in 2013 by beauty blogger Huda Kattan, this makeup brand has quickly become a favorite of makeup lovers everywhere. For the next three days, they're hosting a flash sale you have to check out.

Today through Sept. 2, Huda Beauty is offering a new daily deal on their makeup products. Today only, take 50% off all of their complexion products. Shop powders, contours, foundations, concealers and more at half price on their website.

Check back tomorrow for more details on the Huda Beauty flash sale.

Shop ET Style's Huda Beauty sale picks below.

